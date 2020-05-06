The African Union is reportedly in talks with Madagascar over the use of COVID Organics for the treatment of coronavirus on the continent.

There have been speculations that the herbal remedy is effective in managing coronavirus symptoms in patients. According to reports, Madagascar has recorded 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 101 recoveries and 0 deaths.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 3 million people have been infected globally, while over 257, 000 people have died.

See images of the notes reportedly taken at the recent AU meeting on May 2, 2020.

