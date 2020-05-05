Benue State has confirmed a fresh case of COVID-19 infection, more than a month after confirming its index case.

The Governor, Samuel Ortom confirmed this on Tuesday in Makurdi while briefing journalists. He said the victim, Mr Edward Manger is a returnee from Kano, and works with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ortom said the victim came into the state from Kano towards the end of April.

Ortom said the victim had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, in the outskirts of Makurdi for treatment.

This brings the number of cases in the state to two, the first being a female returnee from the UK, whose status has generated controversies.

The governor, however, has again breached the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 by disclosing the identity of the victim. The PTF said disclosing the names of coronavirus victims was unethical, except the victims decide to do so themselves.

