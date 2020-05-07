On Thursday, May 7, Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, reported that at least 10 persons at the Lagos state government house in Marina have tested positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi who mentioned this in a tweet on Thursday afternoon said that the development made Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, and Joke, his wife, to undergo another test for the disease.

He however said that the results came back negative.

The sample of Sanwo-Olu and his wife had been tested after governors were advised to go for test following their exposure to COVID-19 patients.

“I am glad to announce that #COVID19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu and the First Lady of Lagos

@jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to #COVID19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently,” the tweet read.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19. On behalf of @followlasg, I therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

