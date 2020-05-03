The Pioneer Minister of State for Environment, Dr Ime Okopido is dead.

The Ex Minister, who was an elder brother to the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Ini Okopido, , passed on early this week in Uyo.

Late(Dr) Ime Okopido was a revered indigene of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He served as Minister during the first democratic government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

THE INK reporter learnt that the body of the deceased who breathe his last early in the week, has since been deposited in the mortuary, pending when his body will be committed to mother Earth.

Burial announcement of the deceased shall be done by the family in due course.

A family member who confirmed this incidence to our reporter said, the immediate family and the Community will miss a timeless leader and selfless statesman.

