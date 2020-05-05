Hamza Idris Malikawa, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police, has died in Kano State.

Rilwanu, Malikawa’s younger brother who confirmed his death said the retired police officer died on Monday.

Riliwanu, who is also the media officer of Kano Pillars FC, said, “He was admitted to the hospital three days ago. He died yesterday (Monday). He is a diabetic patient.”

The deceased would be buried in Kano on Tuesday according to Islamic injunctions.

Mourning the deceased, Pillars tweeted, “Our thought and prayers are with the family of the Media Officer of our darling club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, who lost his brother, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hamza Idris Malikawa. He would be buried this morning in Kano. May his soul rest in peace!”

