Atleast 788 almajiris from Nasarawa State have been repatriated to their various home states.

Mr Andullahi Sule, Nasarawa State Governor, said this while addressing the first batch of the almajiris from the southern zone of the state on Sunday.

Biding farewell to the almajiri in Government Science Schools, Lafia, the governor said the essence was for their parents to take proper care of them.

He said, “The plan to repatriate the almajiris is of good intention and not in bad motive.”

According to him, the agreement was reached when the northern governors of Jigawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Gombe, and Taraba states met recently in Abuja.

He added that “COVID-19 is fast racking the movement”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

