Following the recommendation of a report led by Stephen Orasanye on restructuring and rationalization of Federal Government parastatals, commission and agencies, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the decision to merge key parastatals in the country.

This is coming days after the President announced the decision to disband the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and five other agencies.

The parastatals to be merged are:

1. PTDF, PPPRA and PEF

2. NUC, NBTE and NCCE

3. NIPC, ICRC and CPC

4. FRC, Salaries

Comm and Revenue commission

5. NOA, National theatre and National museums

6. EFCC, ICPC and CCB

7. Energy Comm., Nuclear Comm. and Institute of Power

8. NTA, FRCN and VON

9. SMEDAN and NDE

10. Institute of mining, Mettalurgical Centre and Steel Development Centre to be merged with National Geological Survey Agency.

There are ongoing speculations that Level 15 and above, top management and chief executives/boards may be affected.

