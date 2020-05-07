On Wednesday evening, the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 intercepted a vehicle conveying the corpse of one Peter Aiv Kogi who allegedly died of Coronavirus in Kano.

The late Peter Kogi’s corpse was being taken to Konshisha local government area of Benue state for burial.

The Action Committee was alerted on the development and a roadblock was quickly mounted at Jato, near Aliade where the vehicle carrying the body of the COVID-19 victim was intercepted.

All the four persons on the vehicle were quarantined immediately.

