Fourteen more almajiri Children who recently returned from Kano State have tested positive for Coronavirus, The Kaduna State government reports.

The Special Adviser to the Kaduna state Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the new positive results have increased active cases in the state to 41, with one death recorded.

The statement expressed concern that the figure might rise as more test results are awaited. “Further progress on expanding testing capacity is being made by the Kaduna state COVID-19 Standing Committee,” he said.

He added that the installation of a PCR machine had commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital at Tudun Wada area of the state capital.

When accredited by the NCDC, the facility will increase to three the number of Covid-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State during this pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

