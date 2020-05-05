Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, disclosed that the Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria weeks ago have began working at the isolation centers in the country.

The Minister, again reiterated earlier comments of the Chinese doctors not having access to Nigerian patients.

Lai Mohammed said;

“The Chinese are doing well, they all tested negative for coronavirus. As to what they are doing right now, they are busy working at our isolation centres, putting together and setting up their equipment they brought. “They are helping our doctors in capacity building in the centres. Like we said at the beginning, none of the Chinese doctors will be treating any patient in Nigeria.”

