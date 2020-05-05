The Emir of Daura’s palace has been shut down by the Katsina State Government in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Aminu Masari disclosed this in Katsina while giving update on the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said there was no ulterior motive to the decision to quarantine the palace.

“Palace is a place where people visit all the time, we take this decision to contain spread of Coronavirus.

“Reports reaching me reveal that people in rural areas don’t obey the order, people gather during marriages, naming ceremonies, burials and other social gatherings.

“I have directed the Emirs of Katsina and Daura to deal decisively with anyone violating the order,” he said.

According to the governor, there have been some COVID-19 positive cases from the palace, while samples of 89 people had been taken from the palace for screening by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor has urged people of the state to continue to adhere strictly to the guidelines of social distancing, use of face masks and sanitiser, as well as frequent washing of hands with running water.

Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

