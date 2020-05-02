During a press briefing on Saturday, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje mentioned that the lockdown imposed by the federal government on Kano will be eased to allow for free movement of people within certain periods.

The decision, he said, was taken with the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had, on April 27, imposed a two-week complete lockdown on Kano after COVID-19 cases in the states started to rise.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease, Kano has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 311, only behind Lagos. “We sought for the consent of Mr President on how to relax the lockdown, to allow for some free movements of people, but within stipulated hours of the agreed days,” Ganduje said on Saturday.

The lockdown will allow for the movement of people on Mondays and Thursdays between the hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

The public is still expected to observe COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing.

Markets also must remain closed, with the exception of Yankaba market, where perishable items are sold and Yan Lemo market, where fruits are sold. ” . . . people must observe all protocols as given by our health professionals,” Ganduje said. “We should all know that there is no shortcut in the fight against COVID-19 all over the world. So we must always abide by all the protocols.”

ChannelsTv

