The former Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures Development, Hon. Muazu Magaji, who was recently sacked by Governor Ganduje for celebrating the death of Mallam Abba Kyari who succumbed to Coronavirus has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Magaji announced the outcome of his Coronavirus test to his followers on Facebook, disclosing that he has been moved to one of the isolation centres Kano.

He wrote;

“This morning my NCDC test is out… I have been confirmed Covid-19 Positive… And have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!

“Going through a historical moment of our time… A time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in! Whichever applies Alhamdulillah!

Thank you all!

It’s our collective fight!

Those you know and many that you don’t know are in this…. But together we will come out stronger.. Insha Allah!”

