Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has revealed the state has recorded an additional confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 12.

He disclosed this during an expanded state security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia, saying the affected person is a driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NSCDC), who transports test samples for the agency in Abuja and got infected in the process.

According to the governor, the driver who resides in Ado in Karu Local Government Area of the state, was declared positive on Tuesday morning and been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.

All the infected patients are currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital, Lafia and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

Gov. Sule said that the state had taken delivery of 6,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), 50,000 imported face mask as well as another 50,000 locally produced face mask by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He urged residents of the state to adhere to all precaution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

