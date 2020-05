The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in the country. This brings the total number of cases to 3145.

Lagos recorded 82 cases, Kano 30, Zamfara 19 and Sokoto 18.

So far, 534 patients have recovered, while 103 persons have died.

