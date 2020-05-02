Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, speaking on behalf of the Federal Government has warned employers of labour in the country against sacking workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “I wish to state that employers will not be encouraged to disengage staff without prerequisite social dialogue and clearance from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

In his May Day message to Nigerian workers, Ngige said, “I call on employees in science, technology and research sectors of the economy to put on your thinking caps and join your colleagues throughout the world and produce a cure and or vaccine for the COVID-19, for testing and other required processes and procedures.”

