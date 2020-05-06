President of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON), Mr. Wole Arisekola, has said that online journalists are also frontline workers and as such, must be included in palliative packages being rolled out by the Federal Government as well as other bodies.

Speaking further, he added that the media also plays a critical and crucial role in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

“ Without the media, no one will even know what is going on, including what those in the medical field are doing.” He said.

“They should therefore be included in palliative packages and should be adequately protected.”

”They too are in the frontline, always there to write COVID-19 stories, cover COVID-19 outbreaks, supply all the necessary statistics, get the survivors to speak to them and so on.”

”Their roles therefore are also key and must be factored into whatever palliative package the FG or any other body is planning.”

