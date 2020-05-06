A well-respected University of Pittsburgh Medical Center researcher who was on the verge of ‘very significant findings’ related to the coronavirus, has been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Dr Bing Liu, 37, was alone at his home in the 200 block of Elm Court in Ross Township on Saturday afternoon, when another man identified as 46-year-old Hao Gu entered the residence through an unlocked door and opened fire.

Liu, originally from China, was struck by bullets in the head, neck and torso. He was a research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

The school said he was an “outstanding” and “prolific” researcher who stood out during the COVID-19 crisis. The university said: “Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications.”

