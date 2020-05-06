Ethiopian authorities have been accused of using the COVID-19 outbreak and a state of emergency declared on April 8, as an opportunity to silence critical voices and limit free speech.

The accusation was made by a prominent rights watchdog, Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a statement on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said:

“A new state of emergency declared on April 8, 2020, gives the government sweeping powers to respond to the pandemic, heightening concerns of further arbitrary arrests and prosecutions of journalists and government critics.”

