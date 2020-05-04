As part of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday, declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The curfew, he said in a broadcast, will be between 8 pm to 6 am.

Sokoto has so far recorded 66 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths.

“As the challenge is persisting and the indices worrisome, more and more measures have been taken at the federal and state levels of government to prevent the worst scenario,” Mr Tambuwal said.

“You may recall that on Monday, April 27, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation and in it declared further measures in response to the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“This is the very dangerous stage of community transmission, which we are sadly going through.

“The Federal Government has also banned inter-state movement. The order reinforces the existing closure of our borders and boundaries, the compulsory wearing of face masks by the general public and the nationwide curfew declared by the President.

“Pursuant to the presidential directive it is hereby directed that effective Monday May 4, 2020, curfew is hereby imposed from 8p.m. to 6a.m. daily,” he said.

The governor, however, excluded staff involved in the provision of essential services.

Excluded from the new directive are all civil servants on grade level 13 and above who are not covered by the existing stay-at-home order.

The governor said they must wear the face masks to work and all public places.

Tambuwal urged the President and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 “to intervene in our state, through the provision of logistics and technical support, with a view to stemming the disturbing trend.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

