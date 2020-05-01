On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s top intelligence office said American intelligence officials agree with “the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.”

In a statement, the office of the national intelligence director, Richard Grenell, said “The intelligence community will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

Trump and his allies have called for an investigation into the origins of the virus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has suggested, without citing evidence, that the virus may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – a theory that many scientists have disputed.

Grenell’s statement is reportedly coming after the New York Times reported that Trump administration officials were pushing US intelligence agencies to search for evidence supporting the theory it escaped the lab in Wuhan.

“We don’t know precisely where this virus originated from,” Pompeo said on Wednesday during a State Department press briefing.

He complained that the Chinese government had not allowed U.S. scientists to access the lab and said it’s unclear if the lab has adequate safety precautions.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization concluded in April that the virus was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory and said it probably came from an animal, as Chinese officials have asserted.

Source: USA Today

