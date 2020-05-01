2 More Years of COVID-19 Pandemic Likely, Experts Say

May 1, 5:05 p.m.

The coronavirus will likely spread for the next 18-24 months and infect up to 70% of the population, several pandemic experts said in a new report.

Even in a “best-case scenario,” people will continue to die, and ongoing infections will occur throughout this year and next year, according to the report released Thursday.

“This thing’s not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70 percent of people,” Mike Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, told CNN. “The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology.”

Osterholm, who has advised several presidents on pandemics during the past 2 decades, co-authored the nine-page report, titled “COVID-19: The CIDRAP Viewpoint,” with epidemiologists from the Harvard School of Public Health and formerly from the CDC.

The team used prediction models, historic pandemic data, and published reports about COVID-19 to forecast the next 2 years. Based on that, they said government officials should prepare for a long-term pandemic. They discussed three scenarios:

The first scenario could be that the first wave of COVID-19 this spring is followed by several smaller waves during the summer and the next 2 years, gradually decreasing throughout 2021. This could vary by geography and require periodic shelter-in-place recommendations.The second scenario could be that the first wave is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter, and then smaller waves in the 2021, which could require shelter-in-place measures again in the fall. This scenario mimics the 1918-1919 pandemic.The third scenario could be a “slow burn” of transmission during the next 2 years, which may not require additional shelter-in-place orders but will continue to cause new cases and deaths.

To prepare, states should plan for the second scenario, or the “worst-case scenario,” they wrote, especially since the coronavirus has a long incubation period and is spread easily by people without symptoms. A vaccine could help, of course, but a widespread vaccine may not be likely until 2021, they added.

The report is focused on the Northern Hemisphere. But the pandemic could be even harsher in developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere that lack health care infrastructure and have a high number of infections and illnesses that make COVID-19 symptoms more severe, according to the report.

“Government officials should develop concrete plans, including triggers for reinstituting mitigation measures, for dealing with disease peaks when they occur,” the authors wrote.

“Risk communication messaging from government officials should incorporate the concept that this pandemic will not be over soon and that people need to be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of disease over the next two years,” they said.

University of Oxford Starts Human Clinical Trials for Vaccine

Researchers at the University of Oxford have started clinical trials with humans for a coronavirus vaccine and might have results in a couple of months, the university said in a news release.

The school said around 1,110 people who have not tested positive for COVID-19 will take part, with half receiving the vaccine and the other half — the control group — receiving a meningitis vaccine. They will keep a diary and have blood samples taken to show how they’re responding to the vaccine.

To see if the vaccine works, infection rates in the two groups will be compared. A number of participants will need to develop COVID-19, the release said.

“If transmission remains high, we may get enough data in a couple of months to see if the vaccine works, but if transmission levels drop, this could take up to 6 months,” the release said.

Oxford professor John Bell told the BBC that researchers “hope to get some signal about whether it’s working by the middle of June.”

Drug manufacturer AstraZeneca has agreed to distribute the vaccine if it works, the company said in a news release.

U.S. Must Face COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges, Experts Say

Besides coming up with a coronavirus vaccine, the United States must also figure out the best, fastest way to manufacture and deliver a vaccine to the populace, two experts said Friday morning during an Infectious Diseases Society of America media briefing.

“Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives,” said Walter A. Orenstein, MD, a professor in the division of infectious diseases at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. “When first licensed, we won’t have 7 billion doses the next day to vaccinate the whole world.”

Orenstein said the government should “incentivize” manufacturers to start making vaccines while a vaccine is still going through clinical trials, so that the vaccine could be quickly put into use after approval. But if the vaccine fails the trials, the product would have to be destroyed, he said.

“We need to be thinking about those issues now,” Orenstein said.

Another challenge is figuring out who gets the vaccine first.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will decide that, he said, but he thought that essential workers, people suffering the most like the elderly, and people identified as “transmitters” would most likely be at the top of the list.

Kathryn M. Edwards, MD, the scientific director at the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program in Nashville, said the United States already has a system in place to deliver vaccinations to children that could help develop a system for the coronavirus. The U.S. also has experience providing vaccines for the Ebola pandemic in West Africa, she noted.

