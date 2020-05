According to the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 2,950.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Lagos, 32 are in Kano, while 14 are in Zamfara.

148 new cases of #COVID19;

43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi

2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 481

Deaths: 98

