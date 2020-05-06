Nigerian crooner, Jaywon was arrested on Monday, May 4 by policemen attached to the Dolphin Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

He was arrested for violating the curfew order imposed by President Buhari in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The overnight nationwide curfew began on May 4 and is expected to run from 8 pm to 6 am daily.

Jaywon was intercepted and taken into custody by 11 pm on Monday while driving to an unknown location.

His statement was taken at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, before being charged before a mobile court on Tuesday, May 5.

Jaywon pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and was ordered to pay a fine of N10,000.

The singer was also directed to do a 30 minutes community service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

