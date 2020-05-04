A 28-year old lady, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Fehintola, has allegedly murdered her mother, Ruth Shodeya, after she reportedly caught her having sex with her husband on their matrimonial bed.

The incident happened in a community in Owode Ede, Osun State, where the daughter lives with her husband.

The 44-year old mother, Ruth, was said to have visited her daughter for two weeks and in the process seduced her husband and they engagedin sex romp. While they were still in the act, the daughter, who went to the market, returned and met them. She then took a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother. She was said to have bled profusely and was rushed to the hospital but before then she was already dead; the doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report.

The matter was reported to the Police, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Fehintola was arrested and detained for interrogation. She has admitted that she killed her.She further stated, “My mother has been like that since we were small; she goes around with different men. Even when my father was alive, she cheats on him. After my father’s death, she got so balanced with her wayward life that there no man she can’t allow to sleep with her”.”I couldn’t imagine that she will stoop so low to the level of my husband. She only came to spend two weeks with us and she has already shattered my home for me.

I went to the market to buy some food items but before I could get back home I met my husband and my mother on our matrimonial bed. I was so furious that I went straight to the kitchen to reach for a knife. I had wanted to killed the both of them; my husband managed to escape but my mother couldn’t as I stabbed her on the chest” Ifeoluwa said.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and the Police said she may likely be charged for murder which attracts life imprisonment if she is tried and found guilty before the Court for the alleged offence.

