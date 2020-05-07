The Human Rights Watch has reacted to one of Nigeria’s first court rulings made using the zoom video app. The ruling was done virtually in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rights group described the death penalty handed to Nigerian driver, Hameed, via Zoom as “inherently cruel and inhumane”.

Lagos judge, Mojisola Dada, sentenced Olalekan Hameed to death by hanging for the murder of his employer’s mother.

The hearing lasted for about 3 hours and was virtually attended by lawyers, including the Attorney-General of the state, who were at different locations.

Hameed pleaded not guilty to killing 76-year-old Jolasun Okunsanya in December 2018.

Human Rights Watch told the BBC that the creation of the virtual court during the Coronavirus outbreak showed a commitment to accessing justice, but sentencing a person to death by hanging was a wrong move.

“The irreversible punishment is archaic, inherently cruel and inhuman, it should be abolished,” Human Rights Watch said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

