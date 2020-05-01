Dr Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, has appealed to Nigerians to donate their buildings to serve as isolation centres. .

Worried by the increasing number of cases in the country, Ehanire made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja. He said although there are no shortage of bed spaces yet, he is making the appeal ahead of time so that the facilities will be readily available when they need to be used.

“I have appealed to citizens to make their property available temporarily for this purpose. There are many property owners who will come up and donate to state governments for a period of time to be used for this function. We are not out of space now but we are making the appeal ahead of time so that we have these facilities ready.”he said

Nigeria currently has 1932 confirmed cases of COVID19 with 58 deaths. So far, 319 patients have been discharged. .

NCDC DG, Chikwe Ihekweazu on Thursday April 30th, disclosed that Lagos is currently running short of bed spaces for COVID19 patients.

