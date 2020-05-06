The Police in Ogun State have arrested a commercial driver, who connived with his friend to kill a businesswoman, Evelyn Ebere, and made away with her N400,000.

Ogungbemi and his friend, Tosin Olobamoyo, allegedly murdered the victim while she was going to Ire-Ekiti to buy palm oil and dumped her corpse in a bush along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

On interrogation, Gbenga revealed that he was hired to convey the victim to Ire-Ekiti on a charter arrangement, where she intended to buy 26 kegs of palm oil.

Being a regular customer of Gbenga, who knew him very well, he said “they decided to kill her and dump her corpse in the bush.”

