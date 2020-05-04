One Olalekan Hameed was today sentenced to death by hanging by an Ikeja High Court in Lagos State.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Mojisola Dada in the State’s Judiciary’s first virtual court session and everyone participated remotely from different locations via the Zoom app

Hameed was arraigned on March 6, 2019, on a two-count charge of murder and stealing for the December 1, 2018 murder of Mrs Jolasun Okunsanya, 76, the mother of his employer, Adetayo.

The defendant had gone to the house to steal, however, when the deceased stumbled upon him, he strangled her to death before making away with N97, 500 and $117.

