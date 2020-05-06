Reports of the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk being hospitalized and placed in the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Center Katsina for an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday, May 5 have emerged.

According to Daily Trust, the Katsina monarch was moved out of the palace in Daura at about 1 am, to Katsina town where he was admitted before being moved into the Intensive Care Center of the hospital.

Another source told the Nigerian Tribune, that the Emir of Daura was rushed to the hospital after his health worsened on Tuesday.

“Today, the health status of the Emir of Daura worsen as he could not talk and even walk. So, we had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina,” the source said.

This is coming after the State Government confirmed sealing the monarch’s palace after Coronavirus cases were recorded.

According to Sahara Reporters, the late Dr Aminu Yakubu (Katsina’s COVID-19 index case and personal doctor to the Emir) met Emir Umar and his first wife, Hajiya Binta Umar shortly before he died from Coronavirus complications.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

