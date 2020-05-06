The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk was reportedly hospitalized and placed in the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Center Katsina for an “undisclosed ailment” on Tuesday, May 5.

The Emir was moved out of the palace in Daura at about to Katsina town where he was admitted and moved into the Intensive Care Center of the hospital.

A source who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, said the Emir of Daura was rushed to the hospital after his health worsened on Tuesday.

“Today, the health status of the Emir of Daura worsened as he could not talk or even walk. We had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina.”

