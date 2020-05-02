Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II, The Emir of Rano, is dead.

He died on Saturday at Nassarwa Specialist Hospital at about 4:45pm after a brief illness.

His Rano emirate is one of four new emirates created in Kano in the wake of the balkanisation of the Kano emirate.

The late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday.

Rurum, who is a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, said the emir would be buried on Saturday, according to Islamic injunctions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

