On Saturday, the Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II was laid to rest according to Islamic custom.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Emir died on Saturday at Nassarwa Specialist Hospital at about 4:45pm after a brief illness.

His Rano emirate is one of four new emirates created in Kano in the wake of the balkanisation of the Kano emirate.

He was reported to have been hospitalised on Friday though details of his ailment were uncertain.

