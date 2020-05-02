A fact-finding report by Dr. Maryam Nasir MBBS MSC; Zainab Mahmoud MD DTMH; Khadija Rufai MD MHA, has linked the strange deaths recorded in Kano State to COVID-19.

The report which was published on April 27, 2020, said at least 183 deaths were recorded in Kano State between April 18 to April 25, 2020. It said that most of the deaths were from febrile and respiratory illnesses.

But since COVID-19 laboratory tests were not conducted, Maryam Nasir and her colleagues said they could not authoritatively say the novel virus was the causative factor in the Kano deaths.

Nevertheless, the report noted that most of the deaths were elderly who had underlying comorbidities. There were also reports that close family members of a deceased person also died in a similar pattern to the deceased.

But out of 51 deaths studied in the report, 40 had no travel history.

Also of note is the fact that an elderly man whose death followed the COVID-19 pattern attended a wedding ceremony 1 week prior to his development of fever, diarrhea, and shortness of breath. The said man passed on 1 week after exhibiting the symptoms.

The Fact-Finding report reads in part, “We initiated a research project to investigate the clinical presentation of COVID-19 in Kano state. However, prior to collecting our data, several media outlets, as well as reports on social media, purported an increased death rate in Kano metropolis

“We utilized a similar method, verbal autopsy, used by the World Health

Organization (WHO) during the Ebola outbreak.

“The first data set was obtained through direct family members

(first degree relatives) of the deceased and the second data set was from indirect sources (friends, neighbors, or relatives of the deceased).

“Our findings indicate a trend of febrile and respiratory illness that progresses to death within one to two weeks.

“These deaths occurred in various localities in Kano and are predominantly amongst elderly people with underlying medical conditions. This presentation mirrors severe COVID-19 cases reported around the world.

“Our findings indicate an uptake in deaths from a febrile illness in Kano. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is highly likely and plausible that these deaths reflect a similar pattern occurring around the world.”

