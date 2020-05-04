The Federal Government has concluded plans to evacuate about 270 Nigerians willing to return home from the United States.

This was contained in a statement by the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York and dated 3rd May, 2020.

The statement revealed that an Ethiopian Airlines plane has been arranged to evacuate 270 travellers at their own expense, flying economy class.

The flight is expected to depart for Abuja from Newark (EWR) Liberty International Airport, New Jersey and arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport next week Monday.

According to the statement, over 700 citizens registered to be evacuated from the U..S, but only 270 would be accomodated.

