Following the decision of herbert wigwe, the group managing director of access bank,to sack 75% of its workforce over what he said was the outcome of the covid-19 lockdown, femi fani kayode, former minister for aviation in nigeria, has registered his displeasure on the move.

Kayode stated in his tweet that, Wigwe gave N1 billion to the FG to fight covid-19, only for him to sack hundreds of his loyal staff.

Fani went further to say that he betrayed his workers, by turning his back on them, when they needed him most, because he was more interested in the profit he will make and also to appease president Buhari.

Kayode also stated that he also shut down 340 of his branches, with a stroke of the pen, further accusing him of throwing thousands of people into unemployment at a time when they are already going through hell because of the lockdown.

Kayode said, “You shut down 340 of your branches! with a stroke of the pen you have thrown thousands of people into unemployment at a time when they are already going through hell because of the lockdown & you have destroyed many families @herbertwigwe how do you sleep at night”?

