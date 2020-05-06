The evacuation of the first set of Nigerians willing to return home from the United States earlier scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Saturday.

The flight number was also changed from ET 509 to ET 8509, although the carrier remains Ethiopian Airlines.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Consulate-General of Nigeria via a statement in the U.S.

Recall the consulate had said no fewer than 700 Nigerians registered with the missions in the U.S. for evacuation, to be done in batches, however, the plane could only accommodate 270 passengers.

Also, the list of evacuees would be prioritised according to their immigration status.

“This includes the need to consider those stranded with proof of short-stay visas, the elderly, families with children and returning students,” the statement said.

The plane will depart from the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey at 9.15 p.m. and is expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 10 at 11:15 a.m.

“Those already booked on Ethiopian Airlines ET 509 will now be transferred by the airline to the new flight ET 8509 on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

According to the consulate, the cost for the one-way economy ticket is between 1,300 dollars (N488,800) and 1,700 dollars (N639,200) per adult.

