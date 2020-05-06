The federal government has extended the ban imposed on local and international flights by four weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the ban on flights to check the spread of coronavirus.

At the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said after due consultation, the federal government decided to extend the flight ban by four weeks.

“​Tomorrow marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks,” he said.

“The Honourable minister of aviation will give you details during this briefing.”

