A 48-storey building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates has been gutted by fire. The building is known as Abbco towers and houses residential apartments.

The fire incident which reportedly started from the 10th occurred on Tuesday evening.

Nine people reportedly sustained minor injuries and were evacuated for medical attention.

Watch the video below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print