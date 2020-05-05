Former governor (second civilian governor) of Sokoto State, Dr Garba Nadama is dead.

A statement released by the state government revealed that Nadama died at the age of 82 years after an illness of natural cause.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, commiserated with the family of the late politician who passed away expressing shock and sadness over Nadama’s passing.

Tambuwal described the late governor as a dedicated statesman and visionary whose ideas positioned the state on a solid foundation, as well as advancement of the state and the people.

He prayed to Allah to grant the late Nadama Aljannatul firdaus, and his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor also condoled with the people of the state, urging them to pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the progress of the state.

Nadama held a Ph.D in History from the ABU, Zaria. He served as governor of the old Sokoto state from November 1981 to December 1983, having succeeded late Alh. Shehu Kangiwa.

