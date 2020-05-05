Dr. Garba Nadama, the second Civilian Governor of Sokoto State is dead.

The Sokoto State Government in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed the development.

Nadama died at the age of 82 years after an ‘Illness Of Natural Cause.’

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal Speaking on Nadama’s demise, condoled with the family of the late Politician, Tambuwal expressing shock and sadness over Nadama’s passing.

He described the late Governor as a dedicated Statesman and Visionary Leader whose ideas positioned the State on a solid foundation. According to him, the deceased was unrelenting in offering wise counsel for the advancement of the State and its people. He prayed that ‘Alah grant the late Nadama Aljannatul firdaus and his Family the Fortitude to bear the loss’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

