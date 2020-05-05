Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied receiving $10 million to pass the proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, CodedHits

The bill since its introduction by Mr Gbajabiamila has generated controversy among the public.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the speaker said the allegations were weighty, and the House would take legal action.

“Suffice it to say that none of these allegations is true. Unfortunately, we now live in a time when conspiracy theories have gained such currency that genuine endeavours in the public interest can quickly become mischaracterised and misconstrued to raise the spectre of sinister intent and ominous possibility,” Gbajabiamila said.

He added that the proposed bill would be put to public hearing.

He said, “The Control of Infectious Diseases Bill will be put forward to a public hearing where stakeholder contributions will be sought to make improvements to the bill before it is reviewed and debated by the Committee of the whole.

“It is from the accumulation of these myriad views, suggestions and good faith critiques from within and outside the House that we will arrive at final legislation that meets the present and future needs of our country, and which we all can support in good conscience.”

Gbajabiamila, however, disagreed with those who condemned the timing of the bill, insisting that it was appropriate to enact such a bill at this time.

“In the recent uproar, certain fundamental truths have been lost and are worth remembering,” he said.

“Our current framework for the prevention and management of infectious diseases is obsolete and no longer fit for purpose.

“The current law severely constrains the ability of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to take proactive action to prevent the entry into Nigeria of infectious diseases and the management of public health emergencies when they occur.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

