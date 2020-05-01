Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has mandated the use of chloroquine and Zithromax to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the Governor said he accepts responsibility for the consequences that may result from the use of the drugs.

Even though Chloroquine, and a related derivative, hydroxychloroquine, have gained attention for the treatment of coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) says there’s no definitive evidence they work

From personal experience, the Governor says he believes the drugs are effective and advised health personnel to ignore warnings from health experts abroad.

Muhammed was Bauchi’s index COVID-19 patient but has fully recovered after treatment.

