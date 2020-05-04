A 22-year-old man has been allegedly stabbed to death by a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the deceased, one Cletus Chisom, had an altercation with the security guard, Ibuchi Nwoju, over face mask observance before the guard stabbed him in his chest leading to his instant death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, said that the security guard had been arrested while the body was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

