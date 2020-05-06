Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has he did not recommend self-medication for managing coronavirus.

He said revealing the drug he used while in isolation should not be an opportunity for people that contract the coronavirus disease to self-medicate.

The Governor had on Wednesday, April 29, said that the state’s medical team used chloroquine and Zithromax to cure him of the deadly novel virus.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in Bauchi, Gov. Bala said,

“I was a COVID-19 patient; I told the world and I have been asked to say how I got cured and I told them how I got cured.

“ I recommended that should be done to other patients too; I have no apology for saying that I used chloroquine, Zithromax, zinc, iron and vitamin C to get cured.

“However, it was God that cured me, and to me, it is better to take something rather than sit down and die.

“If you have symptoms of fever, you can take chloroquine to cure it; if you have symptoms of infection, you can take Zithromax to cure it.

“You do not need a Doctor, but the Doctors are prescribing; I didn’t take these things on my own and I’m not recommending that people should go and use these without the recommendation of their case managers,” he said.

Currently, Bauchi state has recorded 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6 recoveries and 77 active cases.

