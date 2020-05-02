The Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, says, he won’t relent on his efforts until the last Almajiri is relocated to their state of origin to help fight the spread of covid-19 in the state. The governor disclosed this on Thursday in a state wide broadcast on the continuation of the total lockdown imposed over corronavirus pandemic in the state.

“The profiling and return of Almajiris has commenced and shall continue until the last Almajiri is relocated. On 26th April 2020, the first batch of 279 Almajiris were evacuated. Out of this number, 243 were sent home to their States of Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna, while 36 were sent to their Local Governments of Wase and Kanam.

Lalong while addressing the state noted that his government was fully aware of the hardship the citizens in the state are facing due to covid-19 period, including those holding public offices were exempted from the challenges, calling on all and sundry to exercise patience and resilience as all hands hands must put on deck to defeat the pandemic.

Governor Lalong however announced that “The total lockdown which resumed midnight Sunday April 26th 2020, shall be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 30th April 2020 to Midnight of Sunday 3rd May 2020 to enable people again re-stock their homes. Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 4th May 2020.

“This will henceforth be the pattern until further review. In order words, the period of restocking will last from Midnight of every Thursday to Midnight of every Sunday, ” Lalong added.

