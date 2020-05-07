Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor says he has no apologies for backing the use of Chroloquine and Zithromax to treat coronavirus patients in his state.

The ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who was the state’s CoVID-19 index case, had said he was treated with the drugs while in self-isolation, after he tested positive for the killer virus on March 23.

Tthe governor said he did not recommend any self-medication even though he suffered criticism for authorising the use of the drugs to treat the disease in the state.

He said, “Pertaining what I said about the use of chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and Vitamin C for the treatment of COVID-19. I was misquoted. I was once a COVID-19 patient. How did I get cured? I only made a recommendation and it was not a recommendation of the committee for COVID-19 in the state.

“I have no apologies for saying that I used chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and Vitamin C to get cured, but Allah cured me.”

“It is not Chloroquine or anything, many countries are using modern medicine to combat the pandemic. It is common knowledge that COVID-19 has no vaccine and drugs, we are just groping in the dark. But if you have symptoms of fever, you take chloroquine and cure it.

“If you have symptoms of infection, you take Zithromax and cure it. If you have symptoms of weakness, you can take Panadol to cure it. You don’t need a doctor. However, doctors are prescribing.

“I did not take these drugs on my own, I took them based on the recommendation.”

