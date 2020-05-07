The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted a bus which sneaked into Ekiti with some traders.

The travellers were alleged to have come from Sokoto State but pretended that they were traders from Ilorin to sell onions.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Solomon Iyamu made this known in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tolulope Afolabi in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

According to Iyamu, the suspects were arrested at Afao-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti, after travelling through bush paths and abandoned roads from Ilorin, Kwara to Ado Ekiti at night.

“Luck ran out of the suspects when the Intelligence Unit of the command traced them from Igbemo-Ekiti to Afao Ekiti, all in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA where the commuter bus was about to disembark the passengers,’’ Iyamu said.

The NSCDC boss said the bus driver was able to escape.

“The suspects were rounded up and detained at the Headquarters of the Command in Ado Ekiti,’’ he said.

Iyamu noted that some investigation showed that some of the suspects were from Sokoto State while few of them had been staying in Ilorin before moving to Ekiti.

All persons have been handed over to the Ekiti Government for necessary action.

The commandant also appealed to the people of the state to learn how to stay safe from the spread of Coronavirus.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

