On Thursday, Justice Mohammed Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court sentenced one Beegu Tyopav to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, prosecuted Tyopav on a one-count charge bordering on internet-related fraud.

Justice Tukur sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge by giving him an option of N150,000 fine.

According to the counsel EFCC counsel, E. K. Garba, Tyopav fraudulently induced one Daniel Osayande, a retiree, to disclose his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) PIN. He did this by impersonating one Godwin Philemon, a staff of First Bank Plc.

Garba said that after Osayande disclosed the PIN, the accused fraudulently transferred N90,000 from Osayande’s account to his account.

The counsel stated that the offence was contrary to, as well as punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The prosecution counsel, however, prayed the court to sentence the convict accordingly.

