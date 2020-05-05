On Tuesday, the senate directed its house committees on Communication, Science and Technology and Health to thoroughly investigate the status of the Fifth Generation (5G) Network in Nigeria.

The resolution of the senate is sequel to a motion on the present status of 5G Network in Nigeria.

Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra) sponsored the motion saying there were growing concerns on the on-going discussion about the current status of 5G network in Nigeria, especially in regards to the question, ‘if Nigeria is presently connected to 5G.’

Sen. Ekwunife said concerns by some scientists and medical experts that emission from 5G towers could adversely affect the health of citizens by causing symptoms like damage to the eyes and immune systems, among other adverse effects needed to be looked into.

The alleged dangers notwithstanding, she said that 5G network has also been reported to hold a lot of promises for mobile broadband services due to faster speed and better capacity.

She said that several countries, including Switzerland, had placed an indefinite moratorium on the use of 5G network because of the health concern, thus it was necessary to investigate the status of 5G network in Nigeria in order to safeguard the lives of citizens.

The committee members have been given two weeks to report findings from their investigation.

